Vijay Diwas celebrated

Ambala, December 16
The Kharga Corps celebrated the 51st Vijay Diwas at Vijay Smarak in Ambala Cantonment on Friday.
Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, General Officer Commanding, Kharga Corps, paid homage to the brave warriors who laid down their lives defending the nation.
The event was attended by officers and other ranks of the Ambala Military Station. Vijay Diwas commemorates the victory of Indian armed forces in the 1971 India-Pakistan war.
