Anil Vij's Ambala 'Janata Darbar' postponed

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh December 23

In view of the possibility of a surge in Covid infections, Home and Health Minister Anil Vij’s “Janata Darbar” to be held in Ambala on Saturday has been postponed till further orders.

It is noteworthy that in “Janata Darbars” Vij addresses the problems of public and gives directions to concerned officers to redress their problems on the spot.

#Ambala #anil vij