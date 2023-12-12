Haryana: Viksit Bharat Yatra draws big crowds on Day 11

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

The ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ is going strong in Haryana, with programmes held across 71 places drawing in around 43,671 people.

Officials from different departments seized the opportunity to raise awareness among village and town residents about various Central and state government schemes.

The yatra facilitates on-the-spot registration for a variety of schemes. Additionally, street plays and quiz competitions are organised under the yatra to spread awareness about various public welfare schemes.

On the eleventh day of the yatra, nearly 8,000 individuals underwent check-ups at health camps. Over 4,000 people were screened for tuberculosis. An Ayushman Card camp saw the participation of 195 people, while 272 others attended an Aadhaar Card camp. Further, around 54 farmers learnt more about natural farming. Hundreds of people have been registered as beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala Yojana under the yatra.

