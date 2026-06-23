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Home / Haryana / ‘Viksit Haryana’: CM Nayab Singh Saini announces people-centric growth blueprint

‘Viksit Haryana’: CM Nayab Singh Saini announces people-centric growth blueprint

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:55 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. File
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday announced that the state government has begun preparing a 20-year roadmap for ‘Viksit Haryana-2047’ to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat-2047’. Speaking after a meeting with all MLAs in Chandigarh, Saini said the initiative, titled “Meri Viksit Vidhansabha”, aims to prepare constituency-wise development plans.

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Under the campaign, MLAs will serve as “Vision Champions” and visit their constituencies during July and August to gather suggestions from villagers, urban residents, farmers, youth, women, industries, self-help groups, etc. These inputs will form the basis of a people-centric development blueprint. He said Haryana has set ambitious goals for 2047.

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