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Home / Haryana / Village mourns death of PhD scholar at Panjab University Chandigarh

Village mourns death of PhD scholar at Panjab University Chandigarh

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:48 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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A pall of gloom descended on Kakrala village in Mahendragarh district after the death of the village’s daughter, Jyoti, a PhD scholar at Panjab University, Chandigarh, on Tuesday. Jyoti died after being electrocuted on the university campus.

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Her father is a farmer, while her brother works in a private company. Initially, her parents were not informed about the tragedy, but they came to know about it when villagers began gathering at their home after the news spread.

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Sundar Lal, sarpanch’s husband, said accompanied by some villagers, her family members later left for Chandigarh. “Jyoti had been a brilliant student since childhood. Over a year ago, she left for Panjab University to pursue higher studies and fulfil her academic aspirations. Tragically, fate had other plans,” he said.

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Describing the incident as shocking, he said residents were deeply saddened. “Her body will be brought to the village for the last rites on Wednesday,” he said.

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