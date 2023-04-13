Village with STP, but residents without sewer connection for 25 years

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, April 12

Over 10,000 residents of Mirzapur village located within the civic limits here are deprived of the basic amenity of the sewage disposal despite a sewage treatment plant (STP) in the village for over 25 years.

While the capacity of the STP is getting upgraded to 80 million litres per day (MLD) at a cost of over Rs 111 crore, villagers are not sure when they will get the sewage facility. The residents in the area have to dispose of the waste in septic tanks.

Untreated waste. Tribune photo

Mirzapur resident Dheeraj Yadav said, “Around 11 acres were acquired in 1970s for the STP. But till now, the locality hasn’t been connected to sewerage. As a result, we have to maintain septic tanks.”

The STP, which was established 25 years ago, hasn’t been functioning for the past seven years. “The waste reaching the STP is being dumped in the open, leading to waterlogging in the area,” said Naveen Yadav, another resident.

He added the residents not only face the issue of stench from the untreated sewage at the STP, but they also are forced to live in an unhygienic environment. “This leads to serious health disorders among the local population. Four members of my family have lost their lives to one disease or the other in about two years. My 62-year-old mother is suffering from cancer,” he added.

Another resident, Virender Sharma, claimed that the sewage had affected the quality of underground water and flora and fauna in the area. “It is an irony that instead of getting benefitted, the local residents are suffering from various issues due to the STP,” he said.

An official in the Municipal Corporation (MC), Faridabad, said there was no plan to connect the area with the sewerage system of the city.

The MC is upgrading the plant to handle 80 MLD at a cost of over Rs 111 crore. “The project launched in 2018 will not likely be completed this year. The mismanagement of the ongoing work by the higher authorities has led to the missing of several deadlines. The delay in getting the no-objection certificate for laying the sewers and the fund crunch have delayed the project,” Naveen said.

With negligible capacity to treat sewage in the city, over 300 MLD untreated waste is discharged in the Yamuna and various canals, an MC official said.

MC Executive Engineer Nitin Kadian said the work to upgrade the Mirzapur STP was likely to be over by June-end this year. Along with the Mirzapur STP, the civic body is also upgrading the plant at Pratapgarh to handle 100 MLD of sewage. The MCF would spend around Rs 240 crore on both the plants, he added.

