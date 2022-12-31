Village woman alleges marriage by fraud

Yamunanagar, December 30
A woman of a village in Yamunanagar district has alleged that a Muslim man had fraudulently married her by posing as a Hindu. On her complaint, a case was registered against Aasif Khan, and five others under Sections 323, 498-A and 506 of the IPC at the Chhachhrauli police station on December 28. The complainant said she met the accused when she was studying in a school of Chhachhrauli town about five years ago. She alleged that he took her to Punjab before marriage and raped her.
