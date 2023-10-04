Villagers block road, demand arrest of killers

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 3

Family members and fellow villagers of Shishpal, a resident of Gugaheri village in Rohtak district who died last night after being shot on Sunday, blocked the road at Bainsi Chowk near Lakhan Majra township to press for the arrest of his killers.

Shishpal’s family members refused to receive his body until his killers were arrested.

Six bullets were fired at Shishpal, 45, after he reportedly objected to a remark passed against his mother by a village resident.

“They threatened to kill Shishpal and he was shot later in the day. Shispal has named his killers in a video made before his death. Still, they have not been arrested,” said Sunil, a brother of the deceased.

Meanwhile, Meham MLA Balraj Kundu and CPM leader Jagmati Sangwan have expressed solidarity with Shispal’s family and demanded the arrest of

his killers.

