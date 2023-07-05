Villagers block road, protest opening of liquor vend

Tribune News Service

Panipat, July 4

Enraged over the opening of a liquor vend on the Badoli-Babarpur village road, residents, including a large number of women of Babarpur and Badoli villages, protested and blocked the traffic.

They said the liquor vend was being set up by the contractor on the main entry road of the village, from where women and girls of the village crossed every day. Drunkards would create a ruckus and it would be difficult for women to cross the area. Girls also used that road to go to school. Also, it would hurt religious sentiments as the location of the liquor shop was between a temple and a village holy place.

The village residents said they had opposed the contractor, but even then he was trying to set up the vend along the main road. The women said if the vend was allowed there, they would not send their children to school.

They ended the protest after the Sadar police and Excise Department officials reached there and assured them that the vend would not be allowed at that site.