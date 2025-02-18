Villagers demand release of 3 shopkeepers arrested over ‘social boycott’

In Dhani Bhojraj village, Fatehabad, protests broke out on Monday morning after three shopkeepers were arrested in connection with a social boycott following an inter-caste marriage. Villagers, demanding the release of the shopkeepers, gathered at the police station and protested. When their request was turned down, they blocked the Sirsa-Chandigarh road for nearly three hours, followed by a protest by traders in Bhuna’s grain market.

Difficult situation If shopkeepers refused to provide goods, they would be sent to jail, and if they provided goods, they would face harassment from the other side. Therefore, he believed that the shopkeepers should not have been charged under serious Sections like SC/ST Act (3), as it would affect both their business and the traders themselves — Fakirchand Mittal, member,Bhuna Traders Association

The protesters, led by local residents like Bhagchand Bera and Rakesh Godara, accused the police of targeting “innocent” villagers under pressure. They claimed the arrests were unjust and based on false charges. Former president of the Bhuna Traders’ Association, Ajay Jhajhra, also joined the protests in support of the shopkeepers.

Fakirchand Mittal, a member of the Bhuna Traders Association, said the shopkeepers of Dhani Bhojraj were in a serious situation, where it feels like “a well on one side and a pit on the other”. He explained that if they refused to provide goods, they would be sent to jail, and if they provided goods, they would face harassment from the other side. Therefore, he believed that the shopkeepers should not have been charged under serious Sections like SC/ST Act (3), as it would affect both their business and the traders themselves.

Advertisement

Notably, the issue began on January 31 when a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man ran away from home from Dhani Bhojraj village. The woman’s father filed a missing persons report, but on February 4, the couple had secretly married. The marriage caused a stir in the village, and some residents allegedly boycotted the couple’s family, refusing to provide them basic goods and services.

On February 14, the police filed charges under the SC/ST Act against nine named individuals, including the three shopkeepers. CCTV footage revealed their involvement, leading to their arrest on February 16. The protesters, upset by the arrests, continued their demonstrations until they were assured by administrative officials that no one would face injustice.

Advertisement

Later, the three shopkeepers were presented in court and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. The situation remained tense, with local traders and villagers continuing to stand by the shopkeepers and calling for justice. Meanwhile, to maintain law and order during the protest, a large police force was deployed at the location under DSP Kulwant Singh and DSP Jaipal Singh.