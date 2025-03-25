Villagers demand underbridge between Phoolkan and Moriwala

The issue of an underbridge between Phoolkan and Moriwala villages in Sirsa district has now reached the Central Government. The problem is that a railway line passes between these villages, cutting off easy access to other areas. There is neither a level-crossing nor a bridge on the railway line, forcing the villagers to take long detours to reach their fields.

Moriwala village is located on National Highway 9 and a short distance away is the Sirsa Minor Canal. About 1.5 km further is the Bhatinda railway line. The distance between Phoolkan and Moriwala is approximately 4 km, but due to the lack of a level-crossing, villagers have to travel an extra 7 to 8 km through other routes.

Advertisement

Both village panchayats have sent a letter to the MP from Sirsa, Kumari Selja, informing her of the issue. In response, MP Kumari Selja wrote to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urging the construction of an underbridge between the two villages. She explained that the railway line passed through both villages, making it extremely difficult for the farmers and workers to reach their fields and other nearby villages.

The proposed underbridge, 27.5 ft wide, would not only help these two villages but also connect 25 to 30 surrounding villages to National Highway 9, promoting overall development. Villages such as Moriwala, Phoolkan, Bhavdin and others would directly benefit from this.

Advertisement

Balwinder Singh, resident of Moriwala village, said more than half of the agricultural land in these villages was located on the other side of the railway line and there were no level crossings nor a bridge. This caused severe problems, as tractors and bullock carts could not cross the tracks and motorcycles were carried over the rails. The villagers had to take a long, unpaved road through the Minor Canal to reach Phoolkan, adding about 3 extra kilometres to their journey.

The Sarpanch of Phoolkan, Kailash Rathi, explained that the villagers must first reach Phoolkan, then cross the Sikandarpur level-crossing and take a rough canal road to the market to sell their crops. This lack of direct access to Sirsa's mandi (market) created unnecessary difficulties for the farmers.

The railway line is old, but no level crossing has been provided yet. Despite many changes in the government, the problem remains unsolved. With the recent visit of the Chief Minister to the area, the villagers hope for a resolution.