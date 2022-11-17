Villagers gherao police station for 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Panipat, November 16

A high-voltage drama was witnessed here over an incident of a youth being allegedly beaten up by the police. The youth, Sahil, is a nephew of the newly elected sarpanch of Sewah village.

Enraged over the incident, hundreds of villagers, including women, gheraoed the Sector 29 police station and staged a dharna there for over 24 hours. The protesters did not allow any police official to pass through the police station gate.

The district administration was able to pacify the protesters by the evening after which they ended their dharna.

As per available information, Babarpur traffic police station incharge Inspector Suresh Kumar and his team put up a naka on the Chautala road on November 14.

The team apprehended two motorcycle-borne youths for driving on the wrong side. Their vehilce was impounded. Meanwhile, Sahil reached there. He said Inspector Suresh Kumar and other police personnel took him near the canal and beat him up. Then they took him to the Babarpur police station. After a large number of villagers reached there, Sahil was released.

The family then got Sahil’s medical examination done and lodged a complaint against Inspector Suresh and others at the Sector 29 police station. But the police did not entertain their complaint. On the other hand, it registered a case against Sahil. The villagers staged a dharna at the gate of the police station and demanded a case to be registered against Inspector Suresh Kumar and others. They also wanted the case against Sahil to be dropped. Today, residents of adjoining villages also gathered at the dharna spot. However, the administration succeeded in pacifying them.