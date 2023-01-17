Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51L to defeated candidate

Tribune News Service

Hisar, January 16

Residents of Kheder village have given an SUV and Rs 51 lakh to Komal Rani, who lost the election for the post of sarpanch in the recently held panchayat poll.

The village, where the post of sarpanch was reserved for a woman candidate, had witnessed a close contest between Komal Rani and Renu Rani. Renu won by a margin of 150 votes.

Renu, 23, daughter of former sarpanch Shamsher Singh, is a student and preparing for medical entrance (NEET), while Komal, daughter-in-law of Kali Ram, is pursuing PhD. Both Shamsher and Kali Ram, too, had contested against each other in 2010, when Shamsher won the poll. Now, he had managed to get his daughter elected again.

The villagers said they had pooled in donations from across the village to collect Rs 51 lakh and the SUV, which was handed over to Komal Rani. A villager said they sympathised with the family of Kali Ram, who had lost the election twice. Komal said she was overwhelmed by the gesture of the villagers.