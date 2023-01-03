Villagers launch stir for expressway link

Tribune News Service

Palwal, January 2

Residents and representatives of 80 villages in the district have resorted to an agitation to seek construction of an interchange on the under-construction Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing from Mandkola village in the district. An indefinite sit-in (dharna) has been launched near the expressway site in Mandkola village, about 20 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“With the panchayat deciding to start the dharna on the issue recently, the agitation will continue till the demand is accepted and work started to provide the interchange at the spot, which is located at a very strategic point in view of its access to a large number of villages located in the Hathin subdivision and parts of the Nuh district,” said Mahender Singh Chauhan, a spokesperson of the Dharna Samiti, which has launched the stir. Claiming that the demand for the interchange was genuine and justified, he said it would help the population of over seven lakh villages in the area marked with acute joblessness.

Revealing that a meeting of 52 Pals (Khaps)was held on Sunday, he said the representatives and members of around 80 villages had extended their support for the demand. Mukesh Dagar, convenor of the Dharna Samiti, said as the protest would be carried out in a peaceful manner, the dharna would be held round the clock with full logistics support from the nearby villages. “Protestors will be provided boarding and lodging facilities as the agitation will continue indefinitely,” said Rattan Singh Sorot, BKU leader and a representative of the samiti.