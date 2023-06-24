Villagers protest opening of liquor shop, block road for 4 hrs

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 23

Hundreds of village residents blocked the Bilaspur-Pataudi road for almost four hours today in protest against the opening of a liquor vend at Bhora Kalan village. As a result, commuters were stuck in a traffic jam and faced problems, the police said.

The police reached the spot after getting information about the jam and tried to convince the protesters to lift the blockade. However, some women and youths started abusing and manhandling the cops. Finally, officials of the excise department reached the spot, and only after the vend was closed did the villagers give in.

An FIR has been registered against 20 protesters, including 13 women, at Bilaspur police station.

New liquor vends have been allotted under the new policy from June 12.

Around 8 am, hundreds of residents gathered in front of the liquor vend and blocked the Bilaspur-Pataudi road by putting barricades. They said the opening of the liquor vend would ruin the environment of the village.

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and tried to convince them but in vain. They remained adamant that they would open the road only after the liquor vend was closed. At around 11 am, officials of the excise department reached the village and shut the vend.

Sub-Inspector Sushil Kumar, posted at Bilaspur police station, filed a complaint against the protesters. He stated in his complaint that when he tried to pacify the protesters, they started misbehaving with the policemen. A young man manhandled a cop for making a video of the villagers blocking the road.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said a case had been registered.