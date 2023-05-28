Villagers protest setting up of waste segregation centre, MC halts work

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 27

The move of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Hisar, to set up a waste segregation centre has irked the residents of Satrod village. Following a protest by the villagers, the MC has halted the work.

The villagers along with Barwala MLA Jogi Ram Sihag held a meeting with MC commissioner Pradeep Dahiya and mayor Gautam Sardana today. They objected to the project in the village, stating that it would turn the open area into a garbage dump leading to pollution and health hazards.

Sources said the MC commissioner and mayor tried to assure the villagers that the centre would not cause pollution as it was a segregation unit where waste material would be segregated before being disposed of. However, the villagers were not satisfied with the reply.

“Though it was important to set up such a project for cleanliness and proper disposal of waste from the town, the concerns of the villagers must also be addressed before taking any further step,” said Sihag.

The mayor and the MC commissioner stated that the disposal of waste would be carried out without delay and garbage would not pile up at the site.

MC councillor Rajpal Mandu, a resident of Satrod village, said the village was included in the MC about 10 years ago. “But till date, neither the streets have been constructed nor the sewerage system has been put in place,” he claimed.