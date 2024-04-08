Villagers threaten to boycott Lok Sabha poll over bridge demand

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 7

The residents of Tappu Majri village in Yamunanagar district have threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha elections if the state government doesn’t take concrete steps to address their demand of constructing a bridge over the Yamuna to connect their village with Yamunanagar district.

Tappu Majri village is situated on the other side of Yamuna adjoining Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Yamuna works as a border for Yamunanagar district of Haryana and Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. Tappu Majri residents said they had to travel several kms to reach Yamunanagar from their village. Tappu Majri residents reportedly held a panchayat in their village today.

Shyam, Ajay, Ashok, Jasbir, Balindra, Mem Singh, Manga and Nakli Ram said they were residents of Yamunanagar district, but their village fell on the other side of the Yamuna.

They said they had been seeking the construction of a bridge over the Yamuna between Bhogpur and Tappu Majri village for several years, but to no avail so far.

At today’s panchayat, the villagers decided to boycott the Lok Sabha elections, if the government took no concrete steps to fulfil their demand. They said they would boycott the Assembly elections too, if needed.

