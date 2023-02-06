Villages are inseparable part of city, says Gurugram MP

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 5

Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjeet Singh inaugurated various projects in the city today, including a mega welcome gate and community centre in Wazirabad.

The 24-ft tall gate has been built at a cost of Rs 32 lakh. The construction of the community centre cost over Rs 3 crore and is a state-of-the-art facility. Spread across 2.5 acres with air-conditioned multipurpose hall, kitchen and toilet facilities, the centre was long demanded by residents. Addressing a gathering, Singh said villages were inseparable part of the city, and their development along with the city was important.

“Gurugram has a very different character. While on the one hand, we have pockets which compete with places like Singapore, on the other, there are villages which retain the roots of the district. Facilities like schools and community centres are being provided to help residents here match pace with the city. We are working to ensure that no corner is left untouched by infrastructural upgrade,” said Singh.