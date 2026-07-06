Villages in Bhakra command area warn of stir against diversion of water to Yamuna area

Villagers in Balsamand and adjoining areas have threatened to launch an agitation over inadequate water supply, while also opposing the diversion of Bhakra water from its command area to the Yamuna command area.

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At a meeting held in Balsamand village, residents demanded that water be released into the Barwala branch as per its sanctioned capacity and that pending projects be completed. They warned of launching an agitation if water shortage persists and if their share of water is diverted to other areas.

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They alleged that farmers in the Bhakra command area have faced injustice for years. While the sanctioned capacity of the Barwala branch from the Khanauri Head is 1,725 cusecs, only around 1,500 cusecs have been released for years. This has caused hardships in drinking water and irrigation. Several villages, they claimed, are still being deprived of their sanctioned share of water.

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The renewed demand stems from the ongoing agitation in Chanot village. INLD leader Prof Sampat Singh pointed out that Hansi town falls under the Yamuna command area, but the pipeline being laid from the Rajli head to bring Bhakra water is a violation of norms. He said Bhakra water cannot be supplied to the Yamuna command area without approval from the appropriate authorities.

Singh added that Hansi and Jind are part of the Yamuna command area and any additional water requirement there should be met through the Yamuna system. Chanot village, he maintained, is part of the Bhakra command area.

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Villagers in the Balsamand region now assert that they will not allow the diversion of Bhakra waters to the Yamuna command area.

Farmer leaders Sandeep Dhiranwas and Kurda Ram Nambardar said the Barwala branch is not receiving its sanctioned capacity of water. They warned that if the government fails to act promptly, they will launch an agitation, as the shortage affects parts of both Hisar and Bhiwani districts.

Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti also submitted a memorandum to the Haryana Chief Minister through the Hisar Deputy Commissioner, protesting the diversion of water from the Barwala branch to the Yamuna command area.

Samiti leader Anil Gorchi alleged that illegal cuts at several points on the Barwala branch have sharply reduced water supply to Balsamand and Siwani areas. He claimed canal water supply could drop from seven days to just two days, leading to a severe drinking water and irrigation crisis in nearly 100 to 150 villages.

The committee demanded widening of the Barwala branch through the Bhakra link channel to increase water supply. It also sought immediate restoration of adequate water to the Rana distributary and minors of Mirzapur, Dhansu, Juglan, Siwani, Nalwa, Budak, Balsamand, Gorchi, Basra and Kabir, besides the tail-end areas of Siwani.

The samiti warned that if the issue is not resolved at the earliest, it will be compelled to launch an agitation.