Vinesh Phogat flags fear of bias, says govt to be responsible for any incident in Gonda

Olympian Vinesh Phogat on Sunday warned that the Indian government would be responsible if anything untoward happens to her or her team members during the upcoming National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda while also raising apprehensions about “biased officiating” in her comeback event.

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In a video message on Facebook, Phogat alleged that the Senior Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament is currently taking place in Gonda, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s home turf, and expressed concern over the results which would be influenced by individuals close to the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief.

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“If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible,” Vinesh reiterated, while urging media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

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“The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brij) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people,” Vinesh further added.

Vinesh also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

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Invoking the Supreme Court’s guidelines on protecting the identity and dignity of victims, Phogat said she felt compelled to speak publicly due to the circumstances.

“I am one of the six victims who filed a complaint against Brij Bhushan Sharan. My testimony is currently being heard in court. It would be extremely difficult for me to go to his home turf and compete in the tournament,” she said.

She added that it was difficult for a woman to perform in these circumstances and alleged that the Sports Ministry had remained silent about it.

In 2023, Phogat, who is now a Congress MLA from Julana, had led protests by women wrestlers accusing Singh of sexual harassment.