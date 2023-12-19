Violation of grap norms in Gurugram

The Gurugram administration has prohibited the burning of garbage and construction activity in uncovered areas to tackle the rising air pollution in the city. However, there has been a significant rise in the violation of the GRAP norms. The practice of burning waste and chulhas, along with the frequent construction activities in uncovered areas, continues unabated despite hefty fines. The authorities concerned should immediately look into the matter and ensure that the violators are penalised. Rajesh Singh, Gurugram

Illegal construction rampant in Aravalli Range

Even as the Aravalli range has been declared a ‘no construction zone’ by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, construction activities are being regularly carried out in the area during the night. Why have the Forest Department officials turned a blind eye to the problem? The officials must conduct a drive to identify and raze the illegal structures at the earliest. Sumer Yadav, Faridabad

Public parks in karnal cry for mc’s attention

Residents of Karnal have been complaining about broken benches and poor sanitation conditions in many parks across the city for long. It simply highlights the indifferent attitude of the municipal corporation towards the maintenance of civic infrastructure. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of MC officials, no action has been taken in this regard. They must ensure that the infrastructure is maintained. Amit Mehta, Karnal

