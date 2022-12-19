Violations up, Gurugram cops seek dedicated traffic court

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, December 18

Struggling with ever increasing challans, the Gurugram traffic police has moved to the District and Sessions Judge to set up a dedicated “traffic court”.

Early settlement The dedicated court will help in early settlement of challans. The court is considering our request. — Virender Singh Sangwan, DCP (Traffic)

According to police, more than 50,000 challans issued every month land up in the courts. These also include postal challans.

At present, the city has over 40 special courts, but not a single traffic court.

Even residents complained about the difficulty they face to settle these challans as they need to engage a lawyer.

Auto-rickshaw drivers and delivery boys were the worst affected as they often fall in the trap of touts and end up paying more.

Sukesh Chowdhary, an auto driver, said, “I was challaned for driving on the wrong side. Even after a month, I am yet to get back my auto, which I had bought on a loan. I did engage a lawyer, but I am still running from pillar to post.”

Moreover, there have been complaints of alleged corruption in the name of assisting people.

Citing these reasons, the police have requested a special court dedicated to traffic violations for ease of the authorities and residents.

The traffic police have issued 7.2 lakh challans so far this year as compared 2.5 lakh in 2021.

A majority of challans, 56,000 were issued for wrong parking, followed by driving without helmet (53,000) and 38,000 for driving on wrong side. A total of 15,500 challans were issued for lane violations, 1,773 for overspeeding and 837 for drunken driving.

