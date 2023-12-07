Violators paying Rs 9L a day despite sensitisation efforts

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 6

Despite heavy fines penalties issued by the traffic police, the violation of rules in Gurugram continues unabated. A report of the traffic police revealed that on an average, the department collects Rs 9 lakh daily in fines.

The data further revealed that the police issued over 13 lakh challans and collected around Rs 30 crore between January and November this year.

The maximum number of challans were issued for pillion-riding without helmet, wrong-side parking, driving without helmet and wrong-side driving.

In 11 months, 83,750 challans were issued to pillion riders for not wearing helmets, while 82,014 challans were issued for parking on the wrong side. The police issued 64,406 challans to bike riders for not wearing helmets, 28,221 to auto drivers and 26,683 to those driving on the wrong side. In 11 months, 19,064 challans were issued to those driving without seat belt and 16,662 for changing lanes.

On an average, around 400 people lose their lives in Gurugram district in road accidents every year.

A senior traffic police official said 13,57,530 challans were issued from January to November for the violation of traffic rules and a sum of Rs 29,95,82,400 collected in fines. He further said a total of over Rs 1.53 crore was collected in November against 1,02,409 challans.

He added that till November 23, a sum of Rs 42.53 lakh was collected through manual challans while Rs 6.22 crore accrued through postal challans.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said the most common violations include driving without a helmet, wrong-side driving, wrong-side parking, driving without seat belt, lane-changing and red-light jumping. The fines range from Rs 500 to Rs 5,000, depending on the violation.

“We have conducted special campaigns to deter people from violating traffic norms. The objective is not to collect fines, but to instil discipline among the commuters,” said DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij.

