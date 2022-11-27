Violence during vote count, 20 held

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, November 26

As many as 20 were arrested for resorting to violence during counting of votes for the panchayat elections in Saroorpur village here Friday night. The police had booked around 200 persons in the incident.

As per the police, a mob of around 200 persons had resorted to violence after a dispute over counting of votes as an opposing candidate was declared winner for the post of the sarpanch. The police said the supporters of the candidate losing the election started pelting stones at the election centre, resulting in injuries to several people.

Some police vehicles were also damaged. The police identified and arrested 20 persons. Others would be arrested soon, said the police.