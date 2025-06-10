Violent clash erupts between security personnel and protesting students on HAU campus

A violent clash erupted between students and security personnel on Tuesday at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) in Hisar during a protest against recent reductions in postgraduate stipends.

Advertisement

Students claimed they were peacefully demonstrating to highlight their concerns when the administration, through its security wing, assaulted them without provocation. “The Chief Security Officer directed security personnel to physically assault the protesting students,” they stated.

The students alleged that nearly 50-60 security guards encircled and thrashed unarmed students. They claimed that in one instance, 10-11 personnel collectively attacked a single student and female students were also targeted and manhandled, resulting in injuries and widespread fear on campus.

Advertisement

The protesters stated that despite repeated submissions to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the stipend issue, the administration failed to respond.

The students are demanding the permanent termination of all security personnel involved in the assault, particularly those who attacked female students, with no possibility of reemployment on campus. They also demanded the immediate dismissal of the Chief Security Officer and an independent inquiry into their alleged abuse of authority. Furthermore, they are demanding the restoration of the original stipend structure for postgraduate students.

Advertisement

The university administration, in a written statement, claimed that some students attempted to enter the Vice-Chancellor’s office while raising slogans demanding scholarships. When security personnel tried to stop them, the students assaulted them and tore their uniforms. The security personnel then attempted to disperse the students. The university stated that the VC had previously met with the students and formed a committee to address their demands, but the students did not attend a meeting with the committee.