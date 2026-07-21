Vipul Goel chairs HADC meet, reviews Haryana’s civil aviation expansion plans

Haryana Civil Aviation Minister Vipul Goel, who is also the Chairman of the Haryana Airports Development Corporation (HADC), chaired the 8th meeting of the Board of Directors in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Board reviewed a wide range of agenda items aimed at strengthening the state's civil aviation ecosystem, with discussions focusing on aviation infrastructure, expansion of air ambulance services, financial management and institutional reforms.

Advertisement

Several key proposals were approved during the meeting.

Advertisement

A major focus of the meeting was the expansion of helicopter-based services, including medical evacuation, tourism and public transport.

Advertisement

The Board reviewed plans to upgrade helipads located near medical colleges in Faridabad, Karnal, Sonipat, Gurugram and Rohtak in coordination with the Health Department and other healthcare institutions to support the proposed expansion of helicopter ambulance services.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary, Civil Aviation Department, G. Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, Public Works (Buildings & Roads) A.K. Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Finance and Planning Department. Arun Kumar Gupta, Director General and Secretary, Civil Aviation, Anshaj Singh. Deputy Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Dr. Yash Pal, Additional Director, Civil Aviation Department, Manish Kumar Lohan and other senior officers