Viral call recording sparks row; Hooda accuses BJP of selling jobs

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda has accused the BJP government in the state of treating government jobs like commodities for sale, claiming that a viral audio recording purportedly featuring the BJP’s district president substantiates allegations that both contractual jobs under Kaushal Nigam and permanent government posts are being sold.

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“The Congress has raised this issue both on the streets and in the Legislative Assembly, formally presenting all facts and evidence to the government. However, the government, engrossed in selling Haryana’s jobs, is intoxicated by the arrogance of power. The NEET exam was re-conducted, yet it too faced scrutiny. Similar irregularities are consistently plaguing the HSSC and HPSC recruitment processes,” said Hooda while interacting with the media here on Monday.

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The former CM noted that the government was yet to provide any compensation to shopkeepers affected by the recent fire incident at the D-Park market in Rohtak; this is extremely unfortunate. To make matters worse, the shopkeepers have also been barred from undertaking new construction, he added.

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“The people of the state have lost faith in law and order. Incidents ranging from the firing at the Congress state president’s premises to the attack on Meham MLA Balram Dangi’s office clearly demonstrate that law and order in the state has completely collapsed. Today, everyone—from traders, businessmen and politicians to doctors—is falling victim to threats, extortion and shootings. Crimes such as firing, extortion, robbery, dacoity, murder and rape have become common,” he pointed out.

Hooda further said, “The situation is such that, according to the Central Government’s Social Progress Index, Haryana ranks as the most unsafe state with a score of 33 points. Furthermore, the India Justice Report indicates that the Haryana Police’s ranking has slipped from eighth to 14th place over the last five years. The Haryana Police ranks 14th among 18 major states. In the Happiness Index, Haryana stands at the 16th position nationwide. According to a report by the Union Ministry of Rural Development, the state ranks 11th in terms of performance.”

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The former CM further alleged that the industries are continuously migrating out of Haryana due to the flawed policies of the BJP government. “The government data reveal that 1,446 factories in the state have either shut down or relocated since 2018–19. Haryana’s industrial sector has witnessed a decline of 12.2 per cent over the past five years,” Hooda claimed.

Later, Hooda, accompanied by Gulshan Dang, state president of the Rashtriya Jan Udhyog Vyapar Sangathan, visited the D-Park market, where over 10 shops were gutted on June 9.