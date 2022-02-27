Haryana department holds virtual meet with kin of stranded Ukraine students

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 26

Officials of the state Foreign Cooperation Department interacted with Haryana youths stuck in Ukraine and their guardians through a virtual meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, the officials listened to their issues and reassured the participants that the state government was in constant touch with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, for providing them with support in Ukraine.

The officials also assured the participants that the Ministry of External Affairs, is taking all possible steps and working round the clock to handle the situation and support the Indian community stuck in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the officials shared information, including the latest advisory issued to Indian nationals, students in Ukraine by the Ministry of External Affairs, contact details of the Indian team at the border of Hungary, Poland, Slovak Republic and Romania respectively and the helpline details of the state government.

It was also advised that the people belonging to Haryana stuck in Ukraine must carry their passports and necessary documents in person at all times.

#ukraine crisis