Virtual reporting rule leaves MBBS aspirants worried in Haryana

The new virtual reporting system for MBBS/BDS admissions introduced by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has left several aspirants concerned, with a considerable number of All-India Quota (AIQ) MBBS seats at government medical colleges in Haryana still in the ‘float’ category after two rounds of counselling.

Under the new system, candidates seeking an upgrade can retain their allotted seats while participating in subsequent counselling rounds, effectively keeping those seats unavailable to other candidates during the process, claimed the candidates.

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The Medical Service Centre, a national-level socio-medical voluntary organisation, has also written to the Department of Health and Family Welfare at the Centre, seeking urgent intervention before the third round of counselling. It has raised concerns that the new mechanism could result in a large number of seats at premier medical colleges reaching the stray vacancy round, potentially allowing the candidates with comparatively lower ranks to secure them.

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“As many as 15 per cent of MBBS/BDS seats in medical colleges fall under the AIQ, while the remaining 85 per cent come under the state quota. Under the new system, candidates seeking an upgrade can submit documents online and participate in subsequent counselling rounds without physically joining the allotted college. After two rounds of AIQ counselling, only 48 of the 144 MBBS seats under the AIQ in Haryana have been physically joined, while 96 candidates are still floating,” claimed the letter.

It further claimed that the candidates could retain their AIQ allotments up to the third round without taking physical admission and subsequently shift to a state-quota seat. This can result in such seats moving to the stray round, where candidates with comparatively lower ranks can potentially secure admission, it added.

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The organisation has urged the authorities to prevent candidates from blocking multiple seats and ensuring that such seats remain available in the third round instead of being pushed to the stray vacancy round.

A concerned parent said that earlier, the candidates seeking an upgrade had to resign from their allotted college, withdraw their original documents and then participate in the next counselling round. With documents now being submitted online, however, the candidates can seek an upgrade without resigning from their allotted seats, leaving these seats unavailable to others in the queue, he added.

“If these seats remain in the float category in the third counselling round, the candidates with good ranks may have no option but to take admission in allotted colleges without waiting for their preferred institutions. The surrendered seats will then move to the stray round, the candidates who have not secured a seat in any of the three counselling rounds will be eligible to participate. This can eventually open the way for the candidates with comparatively lower ranks to secure admission to reputed medical institutions,” claimed another parent.