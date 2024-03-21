Vishal Khubber is new Kurukshetra AAP district chief

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

The AAP has appointed state joint secretary Vishal Khubber as its new Kurukshetra district chief. In January, AAP’s district chief Jagbir Jogna Khera joined the BJP, along with senior leader Ashok Tanwar.

Vishal Khubber said, “I am grateful to the party high command for showing faith and giving me the responsibility.”

#BJP #Kurukshetra