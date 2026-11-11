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Home / Haryana / Vishnudutt selected for Haryana’s Shri Dhanpat Singh Sangi Lifetime Achievement Award 2026

Vishnudutt selected for Haryana’s Shri Dhanpat Singh Sangi Lifetime Achievement Award 2026

Haryana Govt to present Rs 1 lakh and citation in recognition of his contribution to the state's folk theatre tradition

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:36 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Representative image. Haryanvi music artistes perform at a Saang Samagam. File.
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Vishnudutt, grandson of Haryana’s legendary folk poet and Saang maestro Pandit Lakhmi Chand, has been selected for the prestigious Shri Dhanpat Singh Sangi Lifetime Achievement Award 2026.

He is being honoured by the Haryana Government in recognition of his contribution to the state’s rich folk theatre tradition. He will be presented with a cash award of Rs 1 lakh and a citation.

Aditya Dahiya, Director, Information, Public Relations and Languages Department, Haryana, said Saang holds a special place in the state’s cultural heritage. Beyond entertainment, it has served as a powerful medium for conveying social values, moral teachings and the everyday experiences of rural communities through folk theatre.

The department organises the state-level Saang Mahotsav every year to preserve this cultural legacy, promote traditional performing arts and encourage artists who have dedicated themselves to keeping the art form alive.

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The state-level Saang Mahotsav for 2025-26 was held from February 23 to 27, 2026, at the auditorium of the Haryana Kala Parishad in Kurukshetra. During the five-day Mahotsav, artists from across the state showcased Haryana’s traditional folk theatre through Saang performances combining folk music, acting and dialogue delivery.

Dahiya said the award recipient was selected through a structured evaluation process conducted by two committees. The review committee assessed the artists’ stage performances out of a maximum of 60 marks, while the selection committee evaluated their supporting documents and biographical profiles for the remaining 40 marks.

Vishnudutt was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award on the basis of the combined assessment by the two committees.

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Carrying forward Pandit Lakhmi Chand’s cultural legacy

Dahiya said Pandit Lakhmi Chand’s contribution to Haryana’s folk theatre and literary traditions remained unparalleled. Through his compositions, folk songs and Saang performances, he enriched Haryanvi folk literature and gave artistic expression to the aspirations, struggles, social concerns and moral values of ordinary people.

His works continue to capture the emotional depth of rural life, the nuances of human relationships and Haryana’s cultural ethos.

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