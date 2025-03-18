Vision for the future: Haryana CM unveils six key proposals

In a forward-looking move to address global economic shifts and pressing social challenges, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, presented his maiden state Budget in the Vidhan Sabha today. His speech outlined six key proposals aimed at preparing Haryana for the future, including the establishment of a new department, an AI-driven governance model, a startup fund, an anti-drug authority, measures to curb increasing exodus through the ‘donkey route’ and a long-term economic roadmap.

Department of the Future

Recognising the transformative impact of emerging technologies like AI, quantum computing and robotics on jobs, businesses, and governance, Saini proposed the creation of a ‘Department of the Future’. This new body will anticipate upcoming economic challenges, disparities and opportunities, offering policy recommendations to other government departments and strengthening their long-term capacity.

Advertisement

Haryana AI Mission for e-governance

Emphasising data-driven governance, Saini proposed the Haryana AI Mission to enhance public services and automate policymaking. “The World Bank has assured us of Rs 474 crore in initial support,” he said. AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula, training over 50,000 youth and professionals in cutting-edge technologies to prepare them for emerging job markets.

Advertisement

Rs 2,000-crore Startup Fund

To promote entrepreneurship among school and college students, the CM interacted with 60 Haryana-based startup founders and incorporated their suggestions. The Haryana Venture Capital Fund will implement these ideas, while the state government will encourage private investors to contribute Rs 2,000 crore to a Fund of Funds, aiming to position Haryana as a national hub for startups and innovation.

SANKALP: Haryana’s anti-drug initiative

To curb drug abuse, the government will establish a new authority named SANKALP (Substance Abuse & Narcotics Knowledge, Awareness & Liberation Program Authority). This body will tackle both drug demand and supply, with an initial allocation of Rs 10 crore.

Law to tackle 'donkey route' migration

With many Haryana youth taking the illegal ‘donkey route’ to migrate abroad, Saini announced that a new Bill would be introduced in this Vidhan Sabha session to address the issue. At the same time, the government will promote legal global employment through the Haryana Overseas Employment Cell and the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.

Mission Haryana-2047: A $1-trillion economy vision

To position Haryana as a $1-trillion economy by 2047, the government has launched a high-level task force, Mission Haryana-2047. “This mission aims to create 50 lakh jobs and elevate the state's GDP to a new level,” Saini stated. A Rs 5 crore initial allocation has been set aside for this financial year to prepare proof-of-concept plans for select districts.

Concluding his address, the CM reaffirmed Haryana’s commitment to economic growth, technological progress and youth empowerment, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047.