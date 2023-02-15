Visit a boost to BJP cadre ahead of 2024 elections

Karnal, February 14
Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah today exhorted BJP workers of the Karnal parliament constituency, comprising Karnal and Panipat districts, to work harder to ensure the party’s victory.
Tips given to booth managers
Sonepat: At a BJP workers’ meet at the DCRUST here on Tuesday, Amit Shah held a special discussion with booth managers and gave them tips to strengthen the party base at the grassroots level. Shah told the booth managers to reach out to the masses to propagate the govt’s policies. TNS
Shah was accompanied by CM ML Khattar, state BJP president OP Dhankar, Home Minister Anil Vij and MP Sanjay Bhatia among others.
Appreciating the working of the Khattar-led government during the past nine years, Shah asked the BJP cadre to apprise the people about the works done by it. “I appreciate the working of the BJP cadre due to which the party’s candidate got 70% votes during the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP is a party of workers and we have to work hard to strengthen it. We all should work hard to ensure the victory on all 10 Lok Sabha seats of the state.”
Charging the workers, Shah counted the achievements of the Modi-led Centre and Khattar-led state government.
Addressing the workers, Khattar said Shah’s visit would boost the party cadre, who came in large numbers to listen to their leader. He hailed the Centre for abolishing Articles 370 and 35A in J&K.
