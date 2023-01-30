Visit off, Amit Shah addresses Gohana rally over phone

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Gohana, January 29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s scheduled visit to Gohana to address a “Jan Utthan Rally” was cancelled on Sunday at the eleventh hour due to “inclement weather”. The sarpanches’ association in Haryana, protesting against e-tendering and the right to recall, had on Saturday announced a “chakka jam” at the rally site.

Shah’s address to the gathering over the phone lasted a minute and 40 seconds during which he praised the functioning of the Khattar government and urged the people to vote for the BJP in the 2024 General Election, saying Haryana had seen rapid development under CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

“The pace of development in Haryana in the last eight years is unprecedented. Corruption is down, law and order has been strengthened and casteism has ended. The youth are being given government jobs through a transparent process. Also, educated sarpanches are taking Haryana forward,” Shah said.

Addressing the gathering later, the CM said the government had implemented several public welfare schemes. Claiming that a ‘BBC’ (badli, bharti and CLU) government was being run by the Congress before 2014, he said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government put an end to all that and undertook unique experiments to provide good governance to the people.”

Despite tight security, a group of protesters made their way to the rally and raised ‘sarpanch ekta zindabad’ slogans.

