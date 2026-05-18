Vita milk prices hiked by Rs 1 to 24 across variants; new rates effective May 20

The Ballabhgarh Cooperative Milk Producers’ Union Ltd has announced a price hike for its Vita brand milk pouches, citing rising production costs, higher operational charges, and price increases by competing brands.

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As per an order issued by Chief Executive Officer Satish Kumar on Monday, the revised rates will come into effect from May 20 (morning), with supply at new prices starting the night of May 19. The hike covers areas under the jurisdiction of Vita Milk Plant, Ballabhgarh.

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The order notes that prices of other Vita variants like FCM 160 ml, DTM 180 ml, Family pack 450 ml, and A2 Cow Milk 500 ml will remain unchanged until further notice.

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The price revision comes amid market pressures and follows similar hikes by other dairy cooperatives in recent months. Vita’s order has been circulated to all distributors, transporters, retailers, booth holders, and government and private institutions for implementation.

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Consumers in Faridabad district and adjoining areas serviced by the Ballabhgarh plant will see the new rates reflected from Tuesday morning supply.