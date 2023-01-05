Vocational course to be on par with 3-yr degree for jobs

Chandigarh, January 4
The Haryana Government has decided to consider a bachelor of vocational degree (B.Voc), awarded by any statutory university established under the state or Central Act, equivalent to any other three-year bachelor’s degree for employment purposes.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal said the matter regarding clarification for treating B.Voc equivalent to any other three-year bachelor degree’s for employment was under consideration with the state government.
The Haryana State Higher Education Council (HSHEC) had also recommended considering a B.Voc degree equal to any other three-year bachelor’s degree for employment purposes.
Kaushal said the state government had now taken this decision in pursuance of the recommendation of the University Grants Commission and the Haryana State Higher Education Council. In this regard, instructions had also been given to all administrative secretaries, head of departments, managing directors and chief administrators of boards, corporations, divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and Registrar of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to ensure the compliance in letter and spirit.
