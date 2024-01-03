Volleyball player held for stealing phones

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 2

The police have arrested a minor volleyball player for stealing mobile phones, cash and an air-conditioner (AC) from the Nehru Stadium located in the Civil Lines area.

As many as 12 mobile phones stolen from other players and Rs 2,500 have reportedly been recovered from him.

An FIR was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station following a complaint by the coach of the Volleyball Academy, Nehru Stadium, that on December 31, 12 phones belonging to the players had gone missing. On the basis of CCTV footage and other evidence, a team led by inspector Poonam Hooda, SHO, arrested the accused from the stadium on January 1.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said during questioning, the accused admitted to stealing the phones. He also revealed that he had stolen an AC in June 2022.

