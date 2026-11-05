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Home / Haryana / ‘Vote Bachao’ campaign to reach every village: Congress

‘Vote Bachao’ campaign to reach every village: Congress

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:52 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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HPCC president Rao Narendra Singh said this week would be dedicated to strengthening the democratic system. File photo
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The Congress will take its ‘Vote Bachao-Desh Bachao’ campaign to every village, ward and polling booth in Rohtak by November 25, with a series of public awareness programmes, voter list verification exercises and village-level meetings planned under its third phase.

The announcement was made by Kuldeep KD, head of the District Urban Congress Committee, and Balwan Ranga, chief of the District Rural Congress Committee.

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