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Home / Haryana / Vote Chori: Haryana Congress slams BJP's 'save democracy' campaign

Vote Chori: Haryana Congress slams BJP's 'save democracy' campaign

Congress says drive meant to divert attention from Vote Chori allegations, questions over electoral transparency

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:05 PM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt. File Photo
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The Congress on Sunday accused the BJP of “political hypocrisy” over its “Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao” (Save Democracy, Eliminate Anarchy) campaign, claiming that the drive was meant to divert attention from the Vote Chori (vote theft) allegations, questions over electoral transparency and the credibility of constitutional institutions.

In a joint statement, AICC Haryana in-charge Sanjay Dutt and Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Rao Narender Singh said questioning the Election Commission, demanding accountability and holding peaceful protests did not amount to anarchy but were “the very essence of democracy”.

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The leaders alleged that the BJP had weakened democratic institutions and had no answers to the Vote Chori allegations, yet was branding those seeking answers as anarchists.

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The Congress raised five questions to the BJP, including why the Election Commission was reluctant to ensure full transparency in the revision of electoral rolls, why the Vote Chori allegations were not being independently investigated and why accountability should not be fixed on Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Referring to Haryana, the statement said people of the state had not forgotten the questions raised by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi over the 2024 Assembly elections and alleged manipulation of electoral rolls. Such questions, it said, could not be brushed aside through “political theatrics, foot marches and orchestrated campaigns”.

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The Congress also pointed to the BJP’s programmes in Haryana under the campaign. BJP national president Nitin Nabin is leading a foot march in Rohtak today, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to attend a programme in Karnal on November 5. Congress asked the BJP to explain the purpose of these events.

“Democracy is not the private property of the ruling party, nor is the Election Commission an extension of the BJP headquarters,” the leaders said.

Rejecting what it termed “diversionary tactics”, the Congress said that it would hold a “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” (Save the Vote, Save the Nation) Maha Rally at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi today. The rally is being held alongside  the BJP's Rohtak march to demand accountability and protection of the Constitution and the people’s mandate.

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