Vote count zero at Booth No. 232 of Yamunanagar

My 25

Polling booth number 232 set up in Government Primary School of Majri Tappu village of Yamunanagar district bore a deserted look throughout the day on Saturday as no voter turned up to cast his/her vote.

The villagers had given a call for boycott of the Lok Sabha elections, as the government didn’t fulfill their demand of constructing a bridge over the Yamuna river.

According to information, presiding officer Kuljit Singh and his team started the polling process well in time in the morning.

They kept waiting eagerly, but no one, out of the total 436 voters of the village, came to the booth to cast his/her vote.

As per available information, the residents of this village had threatened to boycott the Lok Sabha election several days ago.

Deputy Commissioner Capt Manoj Kumar and Superintendent of Police Ganga Ram Punia visited the village a few days ago and appealed to the villagers to not boycott the elections.

This morning too, District Development and Panchayat Officer Narinder Singh reached the village and tried to pacify the villagers but in vain.

“I met some villagers and requested them to participate in the polling process but to no avail,” said Narinder.

Sarpanch Arun Kumar, former sarpanch said the villagers had boycotted the elections as they had been demanding the construction of a bridge over the Yamuna river for a long time but the government had paid no heed.

“We have to travel 35 km to go to Yamunanagar for our daily work,” said former sarpanch Ashok Kumar.

Majri Tappu village falls in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, but this village is situated near Saharanpur side of Uttar Pradesh, on the other side of the river.

The Sarpanch said, “Residents of our village and other neighboring villages have to take a boat to cross the river to reach Yamunanagar,” he said. Surti Devi said she was 70 years old and she had boycotted an election for the first time in her life.

