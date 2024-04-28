‘Voter-in-Queue’ app to provide info about waiting time at booths

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 27

The ‘Voter-in-Queue’ app unveiled by the Election Commission will provide information about queue of voters at polling centres on the day of voting. With the help of the information through the app, voters can reach the polling stations to exercise their franchise according to their convenience.

Karnal Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Uttam Singh said the Election Commission is taking significant steps to increase voter turnout during the Lok Sabha election.

Haryana will go to poll on May 25. The ‘Voter-in-Queue’ app has been launched by the Election Commission to make vital decisions.

Through the app, voters can see the live crowd at the polling booths on the day of voting.

The DC said, “Many times, voters leave without casting their votes after seeing the crowd. But now, through the app, information about the polling centres will be available. The Election Commission of India has approved the use of the ‘Voter-In-Queue’ mobile app.”

The DC stated that on the mobile app, voters will get information such as the name of their area, name of the polling booth and the voter’s name. “The voter will receive an OTP, through which, he or she can connect directly with the BLO at the booth. The BLO will update the app about the number of people standing in queues every hour or half an hour. The app’s primary advantage is that it will save voters time by eliminating the need to wait in long queues,” he added.

The app has been launched in various constituencies, including Karnal, for the first time The DC said the ‘Voter-in-Queue’ mobile app is being used for the first time in the election.

“If this experiment turns out to be successful, it can be implemented in all Assembly constituencies in the future. As an initial trial, the app has been made functional in several constituencies, including Gurugram, Rohtak, Bahadurgarh, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Rewari, Narnaul, Nuh, Palwal, Faridabad, Badkhal, Panchkula, Ambala Cantonment, Ambala City, Yamunanagar, Thanesar, Panipat, and Sonipat,” the DC said.

EC gives nod to app Many times, voters leave without casting their votes after seeing the crowd. But now, through the app, information about the polling centres will be available. The Election Commission has approved the use of the mobile app. — Uttam Singh, DC, Karnal

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.