Voter turnout falls as mercury shoots up

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra/Sonepat, May 25

With the completion of the process of voting, the fate of 31 candidates who were in fray for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency was sealed on Saturday.

Barring sporadic incidents of EVMs developing technical snags, about 66.2 per cent voter turnout was reported till 8 pm. The Kurukshetra constituency saw some big names — like BJP candidate Naveen Jindal, AAP state chief and INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta and INLD candidate Abhay Chautala — in the fray with 28 others.

Minister of State Subhash Sudha, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and several other leaders reached polling stations with their families to cast their votes.

BJP candidate Naveen Jindal and his wife Shallu Jindal arrived at Gita Niketan Vidya Mandir to cast their votes. The BJP candidate, paid obeisance at the temple and then waited in the queue to cast his vote. After casting his vote, Jindal said, “I have received good support from the people of Kurukshetra and I am grateful to them.”

INDIA bloc candidate Sushil Gupta, who visited various polling stations and met voters, said, “We are happy with the kind of support we have received and we are hopeful that the INDIA bloc will win the election.”

INLD candidate Abhay Chautala said, “We are thankful to all party workers and people who worked tirelessly for the party during the elections. We are hopeful of being successful.”

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma said, “The polling was carried out peacefully in the district. The district administration is thankful to the voters and officials for helping us in ensuring a smooth and fair election.”

Amid the scorching heat, the residents participated in the General Election to elect their representatives from the Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency. A total of 62.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 8 pm on Saturday. The fate of 22 candidates, including BJP candidate Mohan Lal Badoli, Congress candidate Satpal Brahamchari, INLD candidate Anoop Singh Dahiya and JJP candidate Bhupender Malik were locked. The polling parties started reaching the counting centre after voting. As the mercury hit 44.8°C today the effect of the heat could be seen during voting. Voters began reaching polling booths in numbers at around 8 am. However, the turnout declined after 12 pm and picked up pace only after 3 pm. The heat was an important contributor to the low turnout. Out of the total 62.3 per cent turnout in Sonepat Lok Sabha constituency, the highest percentage (68.2) was recorded in Julana Assembly while the lowest (57.3) in Sonepat Assembly. Baroda Assembly recorded 60.9 per cent, Gannaur recorded 61.1, Gohana recorded 63.3, Jind 62.8, Kharkhoda recorded 58, Rai recorded 63.2 and Safidon Assembly constituency recorded 66.8 per cent voter turnout till 8 pm.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Kurukshetra #Lok Sabha #Sonepat