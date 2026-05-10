Voting for by-election to 5 posts in Karnal concludes peacefully

Amid tight security arrangements, the by-elections to fill five vacant local posts in Karnal district concluded peacefully across 53 polling stations on Sunday.

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Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said the elections were held for the posts of sarpanches in Sarwan Majra and Kunjpura villages of Indri block, and Rishalwa village in Assandh block, along with a member of the gram panchayat post in Agondh and a Ward No. 10 zila parishad member.

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A mock drill was conducted at 7 am, followed by voting from 8 am to 6 pm

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As per the District Development and Panchayat Officer (DDPO) Kanchan, these posts had fallen vacant for different reasons. The zila parishad seat in Ward No. 10 was left vacant after the death of the previous member, while the sarpanch posts were declared vacant due to administrative circumstances.

The result of the Kunjpura sarpanch post has not been declared following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which has directed the outcome be withheld until the divisional commissioner submits a report regarding the termination of the previous sarpanch. It has added suspense for villagers, who await clarity on their new representative.

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DC Sharma said strict security arrangements across all polling stations were made, with police and officials deployed to ensure voting in a transparent manner.

Similarly, in Kaithal district, the elections for the post of sarpanches in Polad and Dhand villages concluded peacefully.

As per the police spokesperson, an adequate police force was deployed at all polling stations to prevent any untoward incident and to allow voters to exercise their franchise without fear.

Police personnel stationed at polling booths assisted elderly voters, persons with disabilities, and other needy citizens, helping them reach polling stations and participate in the voting process. At several locations, police officials were seen supporting senior citizens physically and guiding them through the procedure, sending out a strong message of humanity alongside duty.