Voting: Holiday on Nov 22, 25

Chandigarh, November 17
The state government has notified November 22 and 25 as public holidays in all its offices, educational and other institutions, boards and corporations in Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar and Palwal to enable employees to cast their vote in the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections.
Those registered as voters for the said elections but employed at distant places could also avail holidays, the notification said.
