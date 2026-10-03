Vow to make Haryana innovation capital of India: Saini to youngsters

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini today called upon youngsters to make Haryana the innovation capital of the country.

The CM launched Start-up Haryana Seva Sankalp – Vichaar Se Vistaar Tak, a three-month statewide entrepreneurship programme of the Department of Industries and Commerce aimed at identifying, nurturing and accelerating entrepreneurial talent across all 23 districts of Haryana.

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The programme aims to engage over three lakh aspiring entrepreneurs and start-ups, facilitate 50 high-potential finalists and recognise and award the top 10.

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While addressing the youngsters at Kurukshetra University, the CM said that designed as a unified journey from idea to investor, Startup Haryana Seva Sankalp seeks to activate grassroots entrepreneurial ambition.

“The next decade will belong to the youngsters of Haryana, their innovation, self-reliance and entrepreneurship. We should take a pledge to not only develop Haryana as the industrial powerhouse but also the innovation capital of the country. We aim to give a platform to each talent, support to start-ups, and opportunity to every youngster,” Saini said.

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He said that a key objective of the initiative is to take entrepreneurship beyond established start-up hubs such as Gurugram and Faridabad and deepen the start-up movement across other parts of Haryana.

On this occasion, 11 start-ups were provided seed money by the Haryana Government.

The Chief Minister said, “The Start-up India initiative has given the confidence to youngsters that instead of seeking jobs, they can actually give jobs. Due to various initiatives, schemes and policies introduced by the Centre, India has established itself as the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world. Over 2.4 lakh start-ups, recognised by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), have been contributing to the development of the country. In this journey, Haryana is also marching forward. There are over 11,000 recognised start-ups from Haryana, and the state stands at the seventh rank in the country.”

“Of 117 unicorn companies in the country, 19 belong to Haryana. We need to further strengthen our start-up campaign. It has been decided to take the campaign to all the districts of the state. Start-up awareness campaigns will be organised in colleges and universities,” he said.

CM Saini further said that Haryana is moving towards industrialisation rapidly, and there is a need to understand the kind of skilled youngsters the industry requires. Haryana’s youngsters are known for their hard work, courage and skill. There is no dearth of talent among the youngsters of Haryana. There is a need to give them the right direction, and the state government is working in this direction.