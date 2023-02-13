Wait for MCF's new office continues

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, February 12

The Municipal Corporation of Faridabad (MCF) will not get its new office building even this year as the construction work will not resume until a probe ordered to look into various irregularities is over.

Executive Engineer of the MCF OP Kardam said several issues had led to the halting of the work and no final deadline of the project could be disclosed at this point of time.

The work order of the five-storeyed building in Sector 12 was released in October 2018 and a deadline of October 2021 was set. “When the project missed the deadline, it was extended to October 2022. But this will also be missed,” a source in the MCF said.

For the last 12 months, now work has taken place due to the ongoing probe. The investigation was ordered to look into the alleged irregularities in payment to the contractor. An official of the MCF said, “Although only two stories of the building were constructed, the contractor was paid 80 per cent of the total amount sanctioned for the project. The building was to be constructed at a cost of Rs 42 crore. Also, its design of the building was changed.”

The release of payment ahead of schedule and changes in the building design led to allegation of irregularities, he added. The work got suspended just before laying the roof of the third floor.

“Disruption of the work for the past 12 months will affect the quality of the construction and lead to cost escalation,” Another official said.

Varun Sheokand, an RTI activist, said several MCF officials and contractors had been accused in the another scam and now this project had also been delayed due to corruption.