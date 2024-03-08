Waitress at Gurugram restaurant where 5 fell ill after having mouth freshener arrested

PTI

Gurugram, March 8

A waitress of La Forestta cafe-cum-restaurant where five people were allegedly served dry ice instead of a mouth freshener was arrested on Friday, police said, adding that she was later let off on bail.

According to police, Amritpal Kaur was arrested late in the evening on Thursday and was questioned for an hour before she was let off on bail.

"During interrogation, the waitress revealed that the incident happened by mistake," said Surender Sheoran, ACP, Manesar.

Police said the manager of the cafe was arrested on Monday and sent to jail while the owner of the cafe is absconding. The restaurant is yet to be reopened, they added.

Five diners vomited and suffered bleeding in the mouth after consuming the dry ice served to them in an apparent mix-up at the eatery. According to the complaint lodged by one of them, they had gone to the restaurant on the night of March 3.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, showed the five friends purportedly vomiting blood. Police said earlier that two of the five people were still hospitalised.

Dry ice is solid carbon dioxide, a cooling agent that is toxic.

An FIR under Sections 328 (causing hurt by means of poison) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC was lodged at Kherki Daula police station last Sunday.

The district food safety officer has also sent a show-cause notice to the restaurant. In the notice the restaurant was asked to clarify within 15 days why the licence of the restaurant not be cancelled or suspended keeping in view the incident.

