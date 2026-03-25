Waiver of penal rent of Hooda’s house deferred

After the bitterly contested Rajya Sabha elections, which ended in defeat for BJP-backed Independent candidate, the Cabinet on Tuesday deferred a decision on the waiver of the penal rent of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s house in Sector 7, Chandigarh.

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The proposal had come for discussion in the first Cabinet meeting held today after the Rajya Sabha election.

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The penal rent is over Rs 16 lakh. When questioned after the Cabinet meeting, CM Nayab Singh Saini didn’t give a specific answer on why the agenda was deferred but said the Cabinet had the power to defer agenda items. He said the matter was brought after Hooda had requested for the waiver.