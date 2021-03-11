Walk held in Karnal to spread cultural awareness

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 24

The Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Karnal chapter, organised a heritage walk in the old city with an aim to protect its culture and heritage of the city and also to make people aware of its culture.

The heritage walk started from ‘Dargah’ of the famous Sufi saint Qalander Sahib, and more than 12 historical monuments of Kalandri Gate and Hanuman Gali were introduced to participants by architect Bhavya Ahuja.

The participants got a chance to get acquainted with the planning of the old city, security system, sewerage system, artistic building construction during the heritage walk via Kalandari Gate, Nawab Chatta, Hanuman Mandir, Arya Samaj School.

The objective of INTACH is not only to save our cultural heritage, but also to create awareness among people about Indian cultural heritage.

Dr Piyush, convener, Karnal chapter, said INTACH aimed at involving locals in the process of safeguarding the cultural heritage. He proposed to publish a “Coffee Table Book” on the legacy of Karnal.

Sanjay Bhatla, CM’s representative for the Karnal Assembly segment, showed interest in the initiative of documentation of heritage buildings of INTACH, Karnal.

He promised to cooperate with INTACH, Karnal, in protecting its culture for the future generation. The INTACH Karnal chapter is taking many initiatives for the protection of cultural heritage and heritage of the city. —