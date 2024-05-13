Walkathons held to motivate voters in Kurukshetra, Karnal

Kurukshetra, May 12

A walkathon was organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activity to motivate voters to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha election in Kurukshetra on Sunday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Vaishali Sharma flagged off the walkathon at the Dronacharya Stadium. A large number of people participated in the 3-kilometre-long walkathon. The ADC administered an oath to the participants to vote.

Meanwhile, students of Kurukshetra University presented a skit on voter awareness, while a dance group also performed as part of the event.

ADC Vaishali Sharma said, “Various activities are being organised to motivate the voters to exercise their franchise in the election. As part of the SVEEP, a walkathon was organised today. Such events help in spreading the message through community mobilisation. We will continue to hold more such events in the coming days to improve the voting percentage of Kurukshetra in the Lok Sabha election.”

Karnal residents urged to exercise franchise

A walkathon was organised in Karnal city on Sunday as part of the SVEEP efforts to raise awareness on voter participation. The event was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Akhil Pilani. While addressing the participants, ADC Pilani exhorted them to cast their votes to achieve the target of 100 per cent voter turnout on May 25. “Each voter would be the chief guest of their polling booth and will choose their preferred representative through their vote,” he said.

“While voting, we must also ensure that we do not fall into any kind of lure or pressure. Choosing the right person is essential for a democracy,” said the ADC.

In Karnal, along with the Lok Sabha, elections for Karnal assembly by-elections will take place on May 25. The administration is making efforts to achieve the target of 100 per cent voting by focusing on special campaigns as directed by the DC-cum-DEO Uttam Singh.

